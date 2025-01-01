Menu
Blue Steele 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.3L I4 Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shoppers needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether youre seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, weve got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

2024 Dodge Hornet

12,877 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T

12904247

2024 Dodge Hornet

PHEV R/T

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,877KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACPDFCW4R3A12382

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,877 KM

Blue Steele 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.3L I4 Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
Automatic

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2024 Dodge Hornet