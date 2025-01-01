$96,500+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
Platinum Supercrew 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$96,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,691KM
VIN 1FTFW7LD5RFA14180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Stock # CSN032
- Mileage 6,691 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
