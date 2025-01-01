Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford F-150

6,691 KM

Details

$96,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

Platinum Supercrew 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12558335

2024 Ford F-150

Platinum Supercrew 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12558335
  2. 12558335
  3. 12558335
  4. 12558335
  5. 12558335
  6. 12558335
  7. 12558335
  8. 12558335
  9. 12558335
  10. 12558335
  11. 12558335
  12. 12558335
  13. 12558335
  14. 12558335
  15. 12558335
  16. 12558335
  17. 12558335
  18. 12558335
  19. 12558335
  20. 12558335
  21. 12558335
  22. 12558335
  23. 12558335
  24. 12558335
  25. 12558335
  26. 12558335
  27. 12558335
  28. 12558335
  29. 12558335
  30. 12558335
  31. 12558335
  32. 12558335
  33. 12558335
  34. 12558335
Contact Seller

$96,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,691KM
VIN 1FTFW7LD5RFA14180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Stock # CSN032
  • Mileage 6,691 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD #Apple CarPlay for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD #Apple CarPlay 209,199 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred AWD #Apple CarPlay # for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Buick Encore Preferred AWD #Apple CarPlay # 58,945 KM $20,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford EcoSport SE 29,921 KM $24,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$96,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 Ford F-150