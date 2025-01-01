Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

20,123 KM

Details

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13151377

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,123KM
VIN 3GTUUBED6RG224671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 20,123 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab 4WD 20,123 KM $54,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew Box for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew Box 45,542 KM $46,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XL SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD 93,149 KM $34,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 GMC Sierra 1500