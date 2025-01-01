Menu
2024 GMC Terrain

15,663 KM

$33,500

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

12099568

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,663KM
VIN 3GKALTEG0RL246960

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # PFP-1008
  Mileage 15,663 KM

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 GMC Terrain