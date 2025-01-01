$33,500+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,663KM
VIN 3GKALTEG0RL246960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1008
- Mileage 15,663 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2024 GMC Terrain