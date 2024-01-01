Menu
<strong>2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid – Certified Pre-Owned</strong> <strong>Vehicle Details:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Make/Model:</strong> Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid</li> <li><strong>Year:</strong> 2024</li> <li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 25,700 km</li> <li><strong>Color:</strong> Platinum White Pearl</li> </ul> <strong>Condition:</strong> <ul> <li>Certified Pre-owned</li> <li>No Accidents</li> <li>1 Owner</li> <li>Manitoba Vehicle</li> <li>Non Smoker, No Pets</li> </ul> <strong>Features:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L I-4 Hybrid</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> CVT with Sport Mode</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li> </ul> <strong>Interior:</strong> <ul> <li>Leather-trimmed seats</li> <li>Heated front and rear seats</li> <li>Power-adjustable driver's seat with memory</li> <li>Dual-zone automatic climate control</li> <li>One-touch power moonroof</li> <li>9-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</li> <li>Wireless charging pad</li> <li>12-speaker premium audio system</li> </ul> <strong>Exterior:</strong> <ul> <li>18-inch alloy wheels</li> <li>LED headlights and taillights</li> <li>Hands-free power tailgate</li> <li>Heated, power side mirrors with integrated turn signals</li> </ul> <strong>Safety:</strong> <ul> <li>Honda Sensing Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist)</li> <li>Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor</li> <li>Multi-angle rearview camera</li> <li>Front and rear parking sensors</li> </ul> <strong>Certification Benefits:</strong> <ul> <li>182-point inspection by Honda-certified technicians</li> <li>7-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty</li> </ul>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Orange Contrast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid – Certified Pre-Owned




Vehicle Details:

  • Make/Model: Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid
  • Year: 2024
  • Mileage: 25,700 km
  • Color: Platinum White Pearl




Condition:

  • Certified Pre-owned
  • No Accidents
  • 1 Owner
  • Manitoba Vehicle
  • Non Smoker, No Pets




Features:

  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 Hybrid
  • Transmission: CVT with Sport Mode
  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)




Interior:

  • Leather-trimmed seats
  • Heated front and rear seats
  • Power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • One-touch power moonroof
  • 9-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Wireless charging pad
  • 12-speaker premium audio system




Exterior:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Hands-free power tailgate
  • Heated, power side mirrors with integrated turn signals




Safety:

  • Honda Sensing Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist)
  • Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
  • Multi-angle rearview camera
  • Front and rear parking sensors




Certification Benefits:

  • 182-point inspection by Honda-certified technicians
  • 7-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty




Why Buy from Us?

At Forman Honda, we prioritize customer satisfaction and quality service. As an award-winning dealership, we offer a hassle-free purchasing experience with financing options to suit your budget. Visit us today and take the 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid for a spin!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Honda CR-V