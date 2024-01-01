$47,495+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
HYBRID EX-L AWD|Certified|Local|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats
2024 Honda CR-V
HYBRID EX-L AWD|Certified|Local|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$47,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,700KM
VIN 2HKRS6H75RH201186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black w/Orange Contrast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid – Certified Pre-Owned
Vehicle Details:
Condition:
Features:
Interior:
Exterior:
Safety:
Certification Benefits:
Why Buy from Us?
At Forman Honda, we prioritize customer satisfaction and quality service. As an award-winning dealership, we offer a hassle-free purchasing experience with financing options to suit your budget. Visit us today and take the 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid for a spin!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
