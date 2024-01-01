$33,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda HR-V
Sport-B|AWD|Certified|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats
2024 Honda HR-V
Sport-B|AWD|Certified|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,018KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H59RM109229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD - Certified
Elevate your driving experience with this Honda Certified 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD, a compact SUV that combines efficiency, style, and versatility. This meticulously maintained vehicle comes with the assurance of Honda's Certified Pre-Owned program, ensuring you get a reliable and high-quality vehicle.
Vehicle Specifications:
Condition:
Key Features:
Recent Services:
Honda Certified Benefits:
Why Buy Certified?
With a Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, you are getting a nearly new vehicle with extended warranty coverage and comprehensive inspection, ensuring the highest quality standards. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD with the added benefits of the Honda Certified program.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Elevate your driving experience with this Honda Certified 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD, a compact SUV that combines efficiency, style, and versatility. This meticulously maintained vehicle comes with the assurance of Honda’s Certified Pre-Owned program, ensuring you get a reliable and high-quality vehicle.
Vehicle Specifications:
- Engine: 1.5L i-VTEC 4-cylinder
- Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Sport Mode
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Color: Black fabric
Condition:
- Certified Pre-Owned
- No Accidents
- Manitoba Vehicle
- Non Smoker, No Pets
Key Features:
- Honda Sensing® Suite:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Infotainment:
- 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- USB ports
- Comfort & Convenience:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats
- Heated Steeriing Wheel
- Sunroof
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats
- Exterior & Styling:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Rear Spoiler
Recent Services:
- Synthetic Oil Change
- Brake Service
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- New All Season Tires
Honda Certified Benefits:
- Comprehensive Warranty: 7-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty
- Multipoint Inspection: 182-point inspection by Honda-trained technicians
Why Buy Certified?
With a Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle, you are getting a nearly new vehicle with extended warranty coverage and comprehensive inspection, ensuring the highest quality standards. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD with the added benefits of the Honda Certified program.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2024 Honda HR-V