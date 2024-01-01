$62,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Pilot
Black Edition HPD|Certified|Local|CleanCarfax
2024 Honda Pilot
Black Edition HPD|Certified|Local|CleanCarfax
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,587KM
VIN 5FNYG1H89RB501417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
- Interior Colour Black w/Rd Cont Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # U12075
- Mileage 14,587 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Honda Pilot Black Edition HPD - Certified Pre-Owned
Features:
Certification Benefits:
Additional Information:
The 2024 Honda Pilot Black Edition represents the pinnacle of premium design and rugged capability in Honda’s lineup of SUVs. Combining a bold, sophisticated look with powerful performance and cutting-edge technology, this SUV is built for drivers who demand both luxury and adventure.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!
- Trim: Black Edition HPD
- Engine: 3.5L V6
- Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Exterior Color: Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Color: Black Leather with Red Accents
- Condition: Certified Pre-Owned
Features:
- Honda Performance Development (HPD) Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Premium Audio System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite
- Multi-View Camera System with Front and Rear Camera Washer
- 10.2" Centre Meter Display
- Heads up Display
- Remote Start
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- Power Tailgate
- Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control
Certification Benefits:
- Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty
- 7-Year/160,000 km Powertrain Warranty
- 24/7 Roadside Assistance
- 182-Point Inspection
- Vehicle History Report
Additional Information:
- One Owner
- Non-smoker, No pets
- Clean Carfax
- Services Up to Date
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2024 Honda Pilot