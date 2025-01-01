$48,500+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L LAREDO 4WD
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L LAREDO 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$48,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,460KM
VIN 1C4RJKAG4R8916576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 18,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary Capability Meets Modern Comfort!
Take on every journey in style with the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4WD, a rugged yet refined SUV built for families, adventurers, and anyone who craves comfort with capability. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this three-row SUV delivers smooth power and confident handling whether youre cruising the highway or tackling off-road trails .
The Laredo trim offers a well-appointed interior with premium cloth seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for all-day comfort. Stay connected with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice command, and Bluetooth . With seating for up to seven passengers, plus versatile cargo space, the Grand Cherokee L is ready for any adventure.
Safety and confidence come standard with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, ParkView rear back-up camera, and forward collision warning with active braking .
From school runs to weekend getaways, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4WD blends Jeeps iconic capability with the comfort and tech you deserve.
Includes balance of Jeep comprehensive warranty until August 2027 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until August 2029 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$48,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee