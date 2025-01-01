Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span data-start=127 data-end=177>Legendary Capability Meets Modern Comfort! </span></div><br /><div>Take on every journey in style with the <span data-start=221 data-end=263>2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4WD</span>, a rugged yet refined SUV built for families, adventurers, and anyone who craves comfort with capability. Powered by a <span data-start=383 data-end=412>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine</span> paired with an <span data-start=428 data-end=462>8-speed automatic transmission</span>, this three-row SUV delivers smooth power and confident handling whether youre cruising the highway or tackling off-road trails .</div><br /><div>The <span data-start=609 data-end=624>Laredo trim</span> offers a well-appointed interior with <span data-start=663 data-end=688>premium cloth seating</span>, <span data-start=690 data-end=728>tri-zone automatic climate control</span>, and a <span data-start=736 data-end=770>power-adjustable drivers seat</span> for all-day comfort. Stay connected with the <span data-start=816 data-end=851>Uconnect 5 infotainment system</span> on an <span data-start=858 data-end=882>8.4-inch touchscreen</span>, complete with <span data-start=898 data-end=916>Apple CarPlay</span>, <span data-start=918 data-end=935>Android Auto</span>, <span data-start=937 data-end=954>voice command</span>, and <span data-start=960 data-end=974>Bluetooth</span> . With seating for up to seven passengers, plus versatile cargo space, the Grand Cherokee L is ready for any adventure.</div><br /><div>Safety and confidence come standard with <span data-start=1146 data-end=1173>adaptive cruise control</span>, <span data-start=1175 data-end=1200>blind spot monitoring</span>, <span data-start=1202 data-end=1231>rear cross path detection</span>, <span data-start=1233 data-end=1266>ParkView rear back-up camera</span>, and <span data-start=1272 data-end=1321>forward collision warning with active braking</span> .</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>From school runs to weekend getaways, the <span data-start=1376 data-end=1418>2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4WD</span> blends Jeeps iconic capability with the comfort and tech you deserve.</div><br /><div>Includes balance of Jeep comprehensive warranty until August 2027 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until August 2029 or 100,000km<o:p></o:p></div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

18,460 KM

Details Description

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L LAREDO 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12868838

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L LAREDO 4WD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12868838
  2. 12868838
  3. 12868838
  4. 12868838
  5. 12868838
  6. 12868838
  7. 12868838
  8. 12868838
  9. 12868838
  10. 12868838
  11. 12868838
  12. 12868838
  13. 12868838
  14. 12868838
  15. 12868838
  16. 12868838
  17. 12868838
  18. 12868838
  19. 12868838
  20. 12868838
  21. 12868838
  22. 12868838
  23. 12868838
  24. 12868838
  25. 12868838
  26. 12868838
  27. 12868838
  28. 12868838
  29. 12868838
  30. 12868838
  31. 12868838
Contact Seller

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,460KM
VIN 1C4RJKAG4R8916576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 18,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Legendary Capability Meets Modern Comfort!
Take on every journey in style with the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4WD, a rugged yet refined SUV built for families, adventurers, and anyone who craves comfort with capability. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this three-row SUV delivers smooth power and confident handling whether youre cruising the highway or tackling off-road trails .
The Laredo trim offers a well-appointed interior with premium cloth seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for all-day comfort. Stay connected with the Uconnect 5 infotainment system on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice command, and Bluetooth . With seating for up to seven passengers, plus versatile cargo space, the Grand Cherokee L is ready for any adventure.
Safety and confidence come standard with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection, ParkView rear back-up camera, and forward collision warning with active braking .

From school runs to weekend getaways, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo 4WD blends Jeeps iconic capability with the comfort and tech you deserve.
Includes balance of Jeep comprehensive warranty until August 2027 or 60,000km and powertrain warranty until August 2029 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2009 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2009 Ford Ranger Sport SuperCab 4-Door 2WD 72,598 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 101,755 KM $31,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford EcoSport Titanium AWD #Sunroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford EcoSport Titanium AWD #Sunroof 51,226 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee