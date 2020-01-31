2003 Ford F-150

##WE FINANCE##

Great shape inside and out. Manitoba Safety.

Trailer towing package.Power locks,windows,mirrors.Tilt steering,AM/FM Stereo,

AC, CD Player. Steering wheel mounted controls. Cruise. Fog lights.

PST & GST not included. Warranty Available. Come check it out!!

Visit us at www.332mnw.com or call us at 204-736-7360

Dealer #4680

Safety Full-Size Spare Tire

Pwr front/rear disc brakes Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Single element engine block heater Convenience Interval wipers

Spare tire lock Power Options Pwr steering

Additional Features Black door handles

Black vinyl floor covering

72 amp-hour (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery w/battery-saver feature

130 amp alternator

Twin forged SLA front axle

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Box-rail/tailgate mouldings

Cargo box light

Dual A-pillar grab handles

4-pin trailer tow wiring

Fail-safe cooling

Front torsion bar/rear leaf spring suspension

Underframe crank-type spare tire carrier

Removable locking tailgate w/black handle

Securilock anti-theft ignition

Dual instrument panel cup holders

Removable instrument panel ash cup

Underhood light

Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch

Auxiliary pwr point in instrument panel

Dome light w/dual map lights

Dual manual mirrors w/black cap

Black polyurethane steering wheel

Manual day/night inside rearview mirror

Back panel cover

Outboard height-adjustable shoulder belts

Chrome front bumper w/black top cap & Medium Dark Platinum lower valance

Chrome rear step bumper w/black wrap-over step pad

Black wheel opening mouldings

Chrome headlamp surround & grille w/Dark Shadow Grey "egg crate" insert

Vinyl upper door trim w/integral armrests & map pockets

LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children

2-speed manual shift-on-the-fly transfer case

Gauges-inc: oil pressure, engine coolant temp, fuel, speedometer, voltmeter

Cloth sunvisors w/LH strap, RH mirror

5.4L (330) EFI OHC V8 "TRITON" ENGINE

114 litre (25 imperial gallon) fuel tank

8' pickup box w/tie-down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.