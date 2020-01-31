Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford F-150

XL

Location

332 Motors N Wheels

Highway 3 and PR 332, Brunkild, MB R0G 0E0

1-888-710-6705

  1. 4629900
  2. 4629900
  3. 4629900
  4. 4629900
  5. 4629900
  6. 4629900
  7. 4629900
  8. 4629900
  9. 4629900
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4629900
  • Stock #: T0237
  • VIN: 1FTPF18L63NA00237
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
##WE FINANCE##
Great shape inside and out. Manitoba Safety.
Trailer towing package.Power locks,windows,mirrors.Tilt steering,AM/FM Stereo,
AC, CD Player. Steering wheel mounted controls. Cruise. Fog lights.
PST & GST not included. Warranty Available. Come check it out!!
Visit us at www.332mnw.com or call us at 204-736-7360
Dealer #4680
Safety
  • Full-Size Spare Tire
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Single element engine block heater
Convenience
  • Interval wipers
  • Spare tire lock
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Additional Features
  • Black door handles
  • Black vinyl floor covering
  • 72 amp-hour (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery w/battery-saver feature
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Twin forged SLA front axle
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Box-rail/tailgate mouldings
  • Cargo box light
  • Dual A-pillar grab handles
  • 4-pin trailer tow wiring
  • Fail-safe cooling
  • Front torsion bar/rear leaf spring suspension
  • Underframe crank-type spare tire carrier
  • Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Dual instrument panel cup holders
  • Removable instrument panel ash cup
  • Underhood light
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
  • Auxiliary pwr point in instrument panel
  • Dome light w/dual map lights
  • Dual manual mirrors w/black cap
  • Black polyurethane steering wheel
  • Manual day/night inside rearview mirror
  • Back panel cover
  • Outboard height-adjustable shoulder belts
  • Chrome front bumper w/black top cap & Medium Dark Platinum lower valance
  • Chrome rear step bumper w/black wrap-over step pad
  • Black wheel opening mouldings
  • Chrome headlamp surround & grille w/Dark Shadow Grey "egg crate" insert
  • Vinyl upper door trim w/integral armrests & map pockets
  • LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children
  • 2-speed manual shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • Gauges-inc: oil pressure, engine coolant temp, fuel, speedometer, voltmeter
  • Cloth sunvisors w/LH strap, RH mirror
  • 5.4L (330) EFI OHC V8 "TRITON" ENGINE
  • 114 litre (25 imperial gallon) fuel tank
  • 8' pickup box w/tie-down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 332 Motors N Wheels

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 140,455 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 149,260 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
332 Motors N Wheels

332 Motors N Wheels

Highway 3 and PR 332, Brunkild, MB R0G 0E0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-710-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-710-6705

Send A Message