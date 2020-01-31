2003 Ford F-150

##WE FINANCE##
Great shape inside and out. Manitoba Safety.
Trailer towing package.Power locks,windows,mirrors.Tilt steering,AM/FM Stereo,
AC, CD Player. Steering wheel mounted controls. Cruise. Fog lights.
PST & GST not included. Warranty Available.
- Safety
- Full-Size Spare Tire
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Single element engine block heater
- Convenience
- Interval wipers
- Spare tire lock
- Power Options
- Additional Features
- Black door handles
- Black vinyl floor covering
- 72 amp-hour (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery w/battery-saver feature
- 130 amp alternator
- Twin forged SLA front axle
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Box-rail/tailgate mouldings
- Cargo box light
- Dual A-pillar grab handles
- 4-pin trailer tow wiring
- Fail-safe cooling
- Front torsion bar/rear leaf spring suspension
- Underframe crank-type spare tire carrier
- Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
- Securilock anti-theft ignition
- Dual instrument panel cup holders
- Removable instrument panel ash cup
- Underhood light
- Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
- Auxiliary pwr point in instrument panel
- Dome light w/dual map lights
- Dual manual mirrors w/black cap
- Black polyurethane steering wheel
- Manual day/night inside rearview mirror
- Back panel cover
- Outboard height-adjustable shoulder belts
- Chrome front bumper w/black top cap & Medium Dark Platinum lower valance
- Chrome rear step bumper w/black wrap-over step pad
- Black wheel opening mouldings
- Chrome headlamp surround & grille w/Dark Shadow Grey "egg crate" insert
- Vinyl upper door trim w/integral armrests & map pockets
- LATCH lower anchors and tethers for children
- 2-speed manual shift-on-the-fly transfer case
- Gauges-inc: oil pressure, engine coolant temp, fuel, speedometer, voltmeter
- Cloth sunvisors w/LH strap, RH mirror
- 5.4L (330) EFI OHC V8 "TRITON" ENGINE
- 114 litre (25 imperial gallon) fuel tank
- 8' pickup box w/tie-down hooks
