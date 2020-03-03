2006 Dodge Ram 1500

Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Folding Rear Seat

Rear underseat storage compartment Convenience Tilt Steering Column

CARGO LAMP

Cigar Lighter

Passenger assist handle

Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers

Mini Floor Console

Overhead Console w/Trip Computer

12V aux pwr outlet Exterior tinted windows Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Four Wheel Drive

4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

Dual-note horn Trim Bright grille Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna Security Sentry key theft-deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

3.92 Axle Ratio

Front stabilizer bar

Front air dam

136-amp alternator

Front/rear HD shock absorbers

Removable tailgate w/caliper latches

Front shoulder belt height adjusters

600-amp maintenance-free battery

Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case

Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector

Floor tunnel insulation

Body-colour upper fascia

Bright front/rear bumper

Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel

Floor covering carpet

Driver/front passenger multi-stage frontal airbags

8' cargo box

132 litre fuel tank

8.0" front axle ring gear diameter

9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter

Instrument cluster-inc: 200 KPH primary speedometer, tachometer

Full-size spare tire w/17" steel wheel & winch-type carrier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.