2006 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

332 Motors N Wheels

Highway 3 and PR 332, Brunkild, MB R0G 0E0

1-888-710-6705

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,775KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4776201
  • Stock #: T0835
  • VIN: 1D7HU18P96J200835
Exterior Colour
Atlantic Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Medium Slate Gray (D5)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

4X4 Dodge Ram Crew Cab **WE FINANCE**
Great shape inside and out. Power locks,windows, ABS brakes. Tonneau cover.
Anti theft,Keyless entry, Power heated mirrors, AC, CD Player AM/FM Stereo.
Tow package including hitch. Cruise, New rubber all around. Front split bench,folding second row seating. Running boards, Steering wheel mounted controls, tilt steering.
PST & GST not included. Warranty Available. Come check it out!!
Visit us at www.332mnw.com or call us at 204-736-7360
Dealer #4680

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Rear underseat storage compartment
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Cigar Lighter
  • Passenger assist handle
  • Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • Mini Floor Console
  • Overhead Console w/Trip Computer
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • 4.7L V8 FFV ENGINE
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Safety
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Dual-note horn
Trim
  • Bright grille
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Security
  • Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 3.92 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front air dam
  • 136-amp alternator
  • Front/rear HD shock absorbers
  • Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
  • Front shoulder belt height adjusters
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • Body-colour upper fascia
  • Bright front/rear bumper
  • Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
  • Floor covering carpet
  • Driver/front passenger multi-stage frontal airbags
  • 8' cargo box
  • 132 litre fuel tank
  • 8.0" front axle ring gear diameter
  • 9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter
  • Instrument cluster-inc: 200 KPH primary speedometer, tachometer
  • Full-size spare tire w/17" steel wheel & winch-type carrier

