2008 Saturn Astra

Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Convenience
Driver information centre w/trip computer
Seating
60/40 split folding rear bench seat w/3-head restraints
Suspension
Independent strut type front suspension
Security
Vehicle theft deterrent w/electronic immobilizer
Safety
3-point safety belts at all seating positions
Roofrail side curtain airbags
Additional Features
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Internal manual trunk release handle
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Automatic headlamp control
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Body colour bumpers & fascia
Dual body colour folding pwr heated mirrors
Rain sensing front/rear wipers
Front console w/1-front & 2-rear cupholders
Adjustable rake & telescopic steering column
Pwr windows w/express down on all windows
Front/rear dome lamps & reading lamps
Dual sunshades w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front console mounted auxiliary pwr outlet
Side thorax & pelvic airbags
Automatic occupant sensing for front passenger seat
Active head restraints on front seats
Sunglass storage overhead on driver & passenger sides
P205/55R16 all-season touring tires
Switch blade type folding key
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Glove box w/light, dampened door, divider shelf
Pwr assisted front/rear disc brakes
Semi-independent torsion beam rear suspension
1.8L DOHC SFI 16-VALVE VVT I4 ENGINE
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel & service display
Charcoal metallic trim on IP, centre stack, steering wheel & doors
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) system at outboard rear seat, top tether anchor only on rear middle seat position
