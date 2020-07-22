Menu
2008 Saturn Astra

252,700 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

332 Motors N Wheels

1-888-710-6705

2008 Saturn Astra

2008 Saturn Astra

XE

2008 Saturn Astra

XE

Location

332 Motors N Wheels

Highway 3 and PR 332, Brunkild, MB R0G 0E0

1-888-710-6705

  • Listing ID: 5370401
  • Stock #: C7054
  • VIN: W08AR671485107054

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

252,700KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Blue (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Charcoal (PA)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C7054
  • Mileage 252,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little hatch back car under $3000 ** WE FINANCE**
Fresh safety, Heated front seats, Power steering,windows,locks,brakes.
5 passenger. Cruise, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo. Tilt steering, Traction Control,
On Star,Great on gas! Rebuilt. Come see it today. Warranty available.
Lots of room in the hatch. Price does not include GST & PST
Call us at 204-736-7360 or visit us at www.332mnw.ca
Dealer #4680

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Halogen Headlamps
Driver information centre w/trip computer
Remote hood releases
Front Wheel Drive
Rear seat heater ducts
60/40 split folding rear bench seat w/3-head restraints
Independent strut type front suspension
Vehicle theft deterrent w/electronic immobilizer
3-point safety belts at all seating positions
Roofrail side curtain airbags
Colour bodyside moulding
Body Colour Door Handles
Stainless steel exhaust
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
oil life monitor
Internal manual trunk release handle
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Automatic headlamp control
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Oil pan heater
Body colour bumpers & fascia
Dual body colour folding pwr heated mirrors
Rain sensing front/rear wipers
Front console w/1-front & 2-rear cupholders
Adjustable rake & telescopic steering column
Pwr windows w/express down on all windows
Front/rear dome lamps & reading lamps
Dual sunshades w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front console mounted auxiliary pwr outlet
Side thorax & pelvic airbags
Automatic occupant sensing for front passenger seat
Active head restraints on front seats
Pedal release system
Sunglass storage overhead on driver & passenger sides
P205/55R16 all-season touring tires
Switch blade type folding key
Maintenance Free Battery
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Glove box w/light, dampened door, divider shelf
Long life engine coolant
Pwr assisted front/rear disc brakes
Semi-independent torsion beam rear suspension
1.8L DOHC SFI 16-VALVE VVT I4 ENGINE
Analog instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel & service display
Charcoal metallic trim on IP, centre stack, steering wheel & doors
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) system at outboard rear seat, top tether anchor only on rear middle seat position

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

