2009 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Beautiful Grey Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor!

Safetied ready to go.

Cruise,AC,Adjustable foot pedals.

Yes, We FINANCE!! Warranty Available.

Price does not include GST & PST

Call us at 204-736-7360 or visit us at www.332mnw.ca

No hidden fees or Gimmicks

Dealer #4680

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Transmission oil cooler Convenience Tilt Steering Column

CUP HOLDERS Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Pwr windows w/driver-side express down Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar tinted glass Safety Child safety rear door locks Comfort Manual air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna

Additional Features Driver-side footrest

Brake/shift interlock

Side door intrusion beams

HD front stabilizer bar

Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags

Luggage compartment light

Rear floor-mounted heat ducts

Locking illuminated glove box

Emergency interior trunk release

Concealed body-colour bumpers w/one-piece full wrap cover

HD rubber floor covering

Front/rear colour-keyed scuff plates

Light bar connector-inc: 40-amp battery circuit at base of RH B-pillar underneath trim

Front door trim panel w/map pockets

Removable headliner

Rear pwr access point-inc: pwr junction box providing pwr to trunk-mounted equipment

Deep well trunk compartment w/carpet

Dual black fold-away heated pwr mirrors

Pwr distribution connector

Cloth-covered sun visors w/retention clips

3-point active safety belts

HD 17" x 7.5" styled steel wheels

P235/55WR17 all-season BSW tires

Full-size spare tire & wheel

Pwr steering oil cooler

78-amp (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery w/battery-saver feature

Air induction system

Aluminum drive shaft

Dual stainless steel exhaust system

Fail-safe cooling w/coolant recovery system

HD frame/suspension

HD nitrogen-pressurized shock absorbers

HO generator

Low friction non-greaseable upper ball joints

Scissor jack

SLA front suspension

Watt's linkage rear suspension w/HD springs

Gas cylinder hood assist

Coil on plug electronic distributorless ignition system

Body on frame construction

Pwr hydraulic rack & pinion steering w/speed-sensitive variable-assist

Analog instrument cluster-inc: 220 kph certified calibration speedometer, engine idle meter

Personal safety system-inc: driver & front passenger dual stage second generation air bags, safety belt pretensioners, seat position & weight sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.