2009 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Beautiful Grey Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor!
Safetied ready to go.
Cruise,AC,Adjustable foot pedals.
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Transmission oil cooler
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- CUP HOLDERS
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Power Options
- PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
- Pwr windows w/driver-side express down
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar tinted glass
- Safety
- Child safety rear door locks
- Comfort
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Driver-side footrest
- Brake/shift interlock
- Side door intrusion beams
- HD front stabilizer bar
- Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
- Luggage compartment light
- Rear floor-mounted heat ducts
- Locking illuminated glove box
- Emergency interior trunk release
- Concealed body-colour bumpers w/one-piece full wrap cover
- HD rubber floor covering
- Front/rear colour-keyed scuff plates
- Light bar connector-inc: 40-amp battery circuit at base of RH B-pillar underneath trim
- Front door trim panel w/map pockets
- Removable headliner
- Rear pwr access point-inc: pwr junction box providing pwr to trunk-mounted equipment
- Deep well trunk compartment w/carpet
- Dual black fold-away heated pwr mirrors
- Pwr distribution connector
- Cloth-covered sun visors w/retention clips
- 3-point active safety belts
- HD 17" x 7.5" styled steel wheels
- P235/55WR17 all-season BSW tires
- Full-size spare tire & wheel
- Pwr steering oil cooler
- 78-amp (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery w/battery-saver feature
- Air induction system
- Aluminum drive shaft
- Dual stainless steel exhaust system
- Fail-safe cooling w/coolant recovery system
- HD frame/suspension
- HD nitrogen-pressurized shock absorbers
- HO generator
- Low friction non-greaseable upper ball joints
- Scissor jack
- SLA front suspension
- Watt's linkage rear suspension w/HD springs
- Gas cylinder hood assist
- Coil on plug electronic distributorless ignition system
- Body on frame construction
- Pwr hydraulic rack & pinion steering w/speed-sensitive variable-assist
- Analog instrument cluster-inc: 220 kph certified calibration speedometer, engine idle meter
- Personal safety system-inc: driver & front passenger dual stage second generation air bags, safety belt pretensioners, seat position & weight sensors
