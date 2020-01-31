Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Location

332 Motors N Wheels

Highway 3 and PR 332, Brunkild, MB R0G 0E0

1-888-710-6705

  1. 4629897
  2. 4629897
  3. 4629897
  4. 4629897
  5. 4629897
  6. 4629897
  7. 4629897
  8. 4629897
  9. 4629897
Contact Seller

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,120KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4629897
  • Stock #: CV4428
  • VIN: 2FAHP71V29X144428
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black (HN)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Beautiful Grey Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor!
Safetied ready to go.
Cruise,AC,Adjustable foot pedals.
Yes, We FINANCE!! Warranty Available.
Price does not include GST & PST
Call us at 204-736-7360 or visit us at www.332mnw.ca
No hidden fees or Gimmicks
Dealer #4680
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Transmission oil cooler
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CUP HOLDERS
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power Options
  • PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side express down
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar tinted glass
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In-glass antenna
Additional Features
  • Driver-side footrest
  • Brake/shift interlock
  • Side door intrusion beams
  • HD front stabilizer bar
  • Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Luggage compartment light
  • Rear floor-mounted heat ducts
  • Locking illuminated glove box
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Concealed body-colour bumpers w/one-piece full wrap cover
  • HD rubber floor covering
  • Front/rear colour-keyed scuff plates
  • Light bar connector-inc: 40-amp battery circuit at base of RH B-pillar underneath trim
  • Front door trim panel w/map pockets
  • Removable headliner
  • Rear pwr access point-inc: pwr junction box providing pwr to trunk-mounted equipment
  • Deep well trunk compartment w/carpet
  • Dual black fold-away heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr distribution connector
  • Cloth-covered sun visors w/retention clips
  • 3-point active safety belts
  • HD 17" x 7.5" styled steel wheels
  • P235/55WR17 all-season BSW tires
  • Full-size spare tire & wheel
  • Pwr steering oil cooler
  • 78-amp (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery w/battery-saver feature
  • Air induction system
  • Aluminum drive shaft
  • Dual stainless steel exhaust system
  • Fail-safe cooling w/coolant recovery system
  • HD frame/suspension
  • HD nitrogen-pressurized shock absorbers
  • HO generator
  • Low friction non-greaseable upper ball joints
  • Scissor jack
  • SLA front suspension
  • Watt's linkage rear suspension w/HD springs
  • Gas cylinder hood assist
  • Coil on plug electronic distributorless ignition system
  • Body on frame construction
  • Pwr hydraulic rack & pinion steering w/speed-sensitive variable-assist
  • Analog instrument cluster-inc: 220 kph certified calibration speedometer, engine idle meter
  • Personal safety system-inc: driver & front passenger dual stage second generation air bags, safety belt pretensioners, seat position & weight sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 332 Motors N Wheels

2008 Ford Escape XLT
 140,455 KM
$6,899 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2003 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 149,260 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
332 Motors N Wheels

332 Motors N Wheels

Highway 3 and PR 332, Brunkild, MB R0G 0E0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-710-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-710-6705

Send A Message