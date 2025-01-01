$13,995+ tax & licensing
1993 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 93CAM
- Mileage 89,785 KM
Vehicle Description
1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 - No Accidents - Local MB Vehicle - Safetied
On sale by consignment
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
5.7L V8 Engine
6 Speed Transmission
Performance Package: Includes performance suspension, rear spoiler, and Z28 badging.
Original Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Power Windows and Locks
This 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history. Whether you're a collector or a driving enthusiast, this Camaro promises to deliver a unique and exciting driving experience. Its classic design, coupled with the powerful V8 engine, makes it a standout choice for anyone looking to own a part of the muscle car legacy.
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /Delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
