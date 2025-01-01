Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 - No Accidents - Local MB Vehicle - Safetied</p><p>On sale by consignment</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p><strong>5.7L V8 Engine</strong></p></li><li><p>6 Speed Transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Performance Package:</strong> Includes performance suspension, rear spoiler, and Z28 badging.</p></li><li><p><strong>Original Alloy Wheels</strong></p></li><li><p>Air Conditioning</p></li><li><p>Power Windows and Locks</p></li></ul><h4>Why Buy This Camaro Z28?</h4><p>This 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history. Whether you're a collector or a driving enthusiast, this Camaro promises to deliver a unique and exciting driving experience. Its classic design, coupled with the powerful V8 engine, makes it a standout choice for anyone looking to own a part of the muscle car legacy.</p><p></p><p>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

1993 Chevrolet Camaro

89,785 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1993 Chevrolet Camaro

Watch This Vehicle
12454210

1993 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

  1. 12454210
  2. 12454210
  3. 12454210
  4. 12454210
  5. 12454210
  6. 12454210
  7. 12454210
  8. 12454210
  9. 12454210
  10. 12454210
  11. 12454210
  12. 12454210
  13. 12454210
  14. 12454210
  15. 12454210
  16. 12454210
  17. 12454210
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,785KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1FP22P1P2119639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 93CAM
  • Mileage 89,785 KM

Vehicle Description

1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 - No Accidents - Local MB Vehicle - Safetied

On sale by consignment

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 5.7L V8 Engine

  • 6 Speed Transmission

  • Performance Package: Includes performance suspension, rear spoiler, and Z28 badging.

  • Original Alloy Wheels

  • Air Conditioning

  • Power Windows and Locks

Why Buy This Camaro Z28?

This 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history. Whether you're a collector or a driving enthusiast, this Camaro promises to deliver a unique and exciting driving experience. Its classic design, coupled with the powerful V8 engine, makes it a standout choice for anyone looking to own a part of the muscle car legacy.

Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /Delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 137,156 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Civic Sdn Sport Automatic for sale in Carberry, MB
2009 Honda Civic Sdn Sport Automatic 247,239 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT for sale in Carberry, MB
2022 Nissan Sentra S Plus CVT 79,896 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

1993 Chevrolet Camaro