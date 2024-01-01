$13,750+ tax & licensing
1999 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4x4
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
231,234KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gtek19t6x1525761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DK GREEN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 231,234 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly safetied and ready to go. Hard to find these trucks in this nice of shape. Call today Ramsey Motors 204-834-3201
Vehicle Features
Packages
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
1999 GMC Sierra 1500