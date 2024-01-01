Menu
<p>Freshly safetied and ready to go. Hard to find these trucks in this nice of shape. Call today Ramsey Motors 204-834-3201</p>

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

231,234 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
1999 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4

Location

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-834-3201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,234KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gtek19t6x1525761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DK GREEN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 231,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly safetied and ready to go. Hard to find these trucks in this nice of shape. Call today Ramsey Motors 204-834-3201

Vehicle Features

Packages

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Third Passenger Door

Ramsey Motors

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-834-3201

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Ramsey Motors

204-834-3201

1999 GMC Sierra 1500