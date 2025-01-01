Menu
<p>Very clean, fresh safety</p><p> </p>

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

231,000 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
1999 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4 SAFETIED

12517420

1999 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4 SAFETIED

Location

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-834-3201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
231,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, fresh safety

 

Ramsey Motors

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-834-3201

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ramsey Motors

204-834-3201

1999 GMC Sierra 1500