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<p>2004 Honda Accord Auto - Clean Title/ Safetied</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available.</span></p><ul><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Cruise control</p></li><li><p>Power windows and locks</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning</p></li><li><p>Excellent fuel efficiency approx. 6.7L/100km highway</p></li><li><p>Safetied and ready to go, drives great</p></li></ul><p>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text<u> 204-520-9461</u></p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)</p>

2004 Honda Accord

399,896 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2004 Honda Accord

Sdn DX Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14143984

2004 Honda Accord

Sdn DX Automatic

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-520-9461

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Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
399,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCM56144A809176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26050A
  • Mileage 399,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Honda Accord Auto - Clean Title/ Safetied

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available.

  • Alloy wheels

  • Cruise control

  • Power windows and locks

  • Keyless entry

  • Air conditioning

  • Excellent fuel efficiency approx. 6.7L/100km highway

  • Safetied and ready to go, drives great

Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-520-XXXX

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1-204-520-9461

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$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-520-9461

2004 Honda Accord