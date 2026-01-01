$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2004 Honda Accord
Sdn DX Automatic
2004 Honda Accord
Sdn DX Automatic
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26050A
- Mileage 399,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 Honda Accord Auto - Clean Title/ Safetied
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available.
Alloy wheels
Cruise control
Power windows and locks
Keyless entry
Air conditioning
Excellent fuel efficiency approx. 6.7L/100km highway
Safetied and ready to go, drives great
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-520-9461
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available meaning you can drive home the same day even if MPI is closed (good for weekends and after hours)
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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