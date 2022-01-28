$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD SLE
Location
525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
250,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8187156
- Stock #: 210061
- VIN: 1GTHK29245E219633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Local truck, serviced by us.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
4×4
