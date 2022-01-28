Menu
2005 GMC Sierra 2500

250,025 KM

Ramsey Motors

1-877-454-6887

HD Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD SLE

HD Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD SLE

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-877-454-6887

250,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8187156
  • Stock #: 210061
  • VIN: 1GTHK29245E219633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Local truck, serviced by us.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
4×4

Ramsey Motors

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-877-454-6887

