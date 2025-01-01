Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2006 GMC Envoy - Clean Title/ Safetied</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available.</span></p><ul><li><p>AM/FM Stereo with CD Player</p></li><li><p>6-Speaker Sound System</p></li><li><p>Satellite Radio Ready</p></li><li><p>Dual-Stage Front Airbags</p></li><li><p>Side-Impact Airbags</p></li><li><p>4-Wheel ABS</p></li><li><p>Traction Control</p></li><li><p>Stability Control</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Manual Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Power Windows and Door Locks</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry</p></li><li><p>17" Cast Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Roof Rack Side Rails</p></li><li><p>Daytime Running Lamps</p></li><li><p>Fog Lamps</p></li><li><p>Fresh Oil Change</p></li></ul><p>Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2006 GMC Envoy

218,682 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 GMC Envoy

4Dr 4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12169635

2006 GMC Envoy

4Dr 4WD SLE

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,682KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKDT13S962357044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,682 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 GMC Envoy - Clean Title/ Safetied

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available.

  • AM/FM Stereo with CD Player

  • 6-Speaker Sound System

  • Satellite Radio Ready

  • Dual-Stage Front Airbags

  • Side-Impact Airbags

  • 4-Wheel ABS

  • Traction Control

  • Stability Control

  • Dual-Zone Manual Climate Control

  • Power Driver Seat

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • Power Windows and Door Locks

  • Keyless Entry

  • 17" Cast Aluminum Wheels

  • Roof Rack Side Rails

  • Daytime Running Lamps

  • Fog Lamps

  • Fresh Oil Change

Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Premier for sale in Carberry, MB
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Premier 229,893 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED 149,896 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 139,896 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2006 GMC Envoy