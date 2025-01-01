$8,995+ tax & licensing
2006 GMC Envoy
4Dr 4WD SLE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,682 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 GMC Envoy - Clean Title/ Safetied
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available.
AM/FM Stereo with CD Player
6-Speaker Sound System
Satellite Radio Ready
Dual-Stage Front Airbags
Side-Impact Airbags
4-Wheel ABS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual-Zone Manual Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Windows and Door Locks
Keyless Entry
17" Cast Aluminum Wheels
Roof Rack Side Rails
Daytime Running Lamps
Fog Lamps
Fresh Oil Change
Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
