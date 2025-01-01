$2,000+ taxes & licensing
2007 Nissan Altima
4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25122A
- Mileage 149,922 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Nissan Altima SE As Is, No Safety - Low Mileage - Includes 7 Day permit
Located in Carberry, shop is backed up. Good vehicle for someone.
automatic transmission,
alloy wheels,
sunroof,
power windows, power locks, keyless entry
3.5L V6 strong and smooth
Sunroof
Power windows, locks, mirrors
Alloy wheels
Rebuilt
Spacious interior & comfortable ride
Daily Driven till it was traded in
Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1-204-573-8558