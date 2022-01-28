$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-454-6887
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Location
Ramsey Motors
525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8187153
- Stock #: 180152
- VIN: 1GYFK66848R156080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 292,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2L Vortec V8, 6speed Automatic, AWD Transfer Case, Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Oil Cooler, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control w/Rear Controls Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Moisture Sensitive Windshield Wiper Control, AM/FM 6-CD Changer DVD/MP3, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Navigation System, w/Rear Audio Controls, Power Windows w/Express Down, Power Door Locks w/Keyless Entry and Remote Start, 10-way Power Drivers and Passenger Seats, Front Heated and Cooled Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row Power Folding Seats, Dual DVD Screens, Power Adjustable Pedals, Stabilitrac, Backup Camera, Power Sliding Sunroof, Deluxe Overhead Console, HD Trailering Pkg. Load Leveling Suspension, Call today so we can arrange your test drive. Sales Carberry - Brian Ramsey Call 204-834-3201, email bramsey@RamseyMotors.ca
Vehicle Features
