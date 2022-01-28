Menu
2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

292,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ramsey Motors

1-877-454-6887

2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2008 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-877-454-6887

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

292,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 1GYFK66848R156080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 292,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L Vortec V8, 6speed Automatic, AWD Transfer Case, Locking Rear Differential, Transmission Oil Cooler, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control w/Rear Controls Tilt Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Moisture Sensitive Windshield Wiper Control, AM/FM 6-CD Changer DVD/MP3, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Navigation System, w/Rear Audio Controls, Power Windows w/Express Down, Power Door Locks w/Keyless Entry and Remote Start, 10-way Power Drivers and Passenger Seats, Front Heated and Cooled Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, 2nd Row Power Folding Seats, Dual DVD Screens, Power Adjustable Pedals, Stabilitrac, Backup Camera, Power Sliding Sunroof, Deluxe Overhead Console, HD Trailering Pkg. Load Leveling Suspension, Call today so we can arrange your test drive. Sales Carberry - Brian Ramsey Call 204-834-3201, email bramsey@RamseyMotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Ramsey Motors

Ramsey Motors

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

