$12,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
2009 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-807-700-9757
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24104
- Mileage 189,969 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Toyota Venza AWD - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Heated Leather Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Toyota Reliablity
- Low Mileage
- Toyota Fuel Efficient
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll Free Call/Text 1-807-700-9757
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-807-700-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-807-700-9757