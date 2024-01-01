Menu
<p>2009 Toyota Venza AWD - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title</p><p><br /></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li>Heated Leather Seats</li><li>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li>Toyota Reliablity</li><li>Low Mileage</li><li>Toyota Fuel Efficient</li><li>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li>Alloy Wheels</li></ul><p><br /></p><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p><br /></p><p>Toll Free Call/Text 1-807-700-9757</p><p><br /></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p><br /></p><p>**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**</p><p><br /></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-807-700-9757

VIN 4T3BK11A49U019630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24104
  • Mileage 189,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

