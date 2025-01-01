2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Menu
2010 Chrysler Town And Country with Stow 'n Go Seating - Safety and Serviced

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Stow 'n Go Seating: Easily fold down the second and third-row seats for maximum cargo space.

Remote starter

Power Sliding Doors: Convenient for loading and unloading.

Climate Control: Keeps all passengers comfortable.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Hands-free calling and audio streaming.

Local, rebuilt.

Alloy Wheels: Stylish and durable.

Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text (204) 520-9461

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

$7,995 + taxes & licensing

219,896 KM

VIN 2A4RR5DX7AR328308

Exterior Colour Silver
Interior Colour Black
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door

Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-520-9461

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,896 KM

Vehicle Description

