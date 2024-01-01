$6,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ducati Hypermotard 796
Dual Sport
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,133 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Ducati Hypermotard 796 - Safetied - No Accidents - Private Sale
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Selling my 2010 Ducati Hypermotard 796. This bike is in excellent condition with only 10,000kms on it. It's been garage-kept and well-maintained with regular servicing done.
Cheap to insure
Great on gas
803cc L-twin engine
81 horsepower
Lightweight trellis frame
Brembo brakes
Fully adjustable suspension
Aggressive styling with Ducati's signature design
Comfortable yet sporty riding position
Recent safety, oil change, new rear tire, new battery.
Removable windshield
Heated Grips
Cruise Control
Local
