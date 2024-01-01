Menu
<p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>2010 Ducati Hypermotard 796 - Safetied - No Accidents - Private Sale</span></p><p><br /></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><p><br /></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Selling my 2010 Ducati Hypermotard 796. This bike is in excellent condition with only 10,000kms on it. It's been garage-kept and well-maintained with regular servicing done.</span></p><p><br /></p><p><br /></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Cheap to insure</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Great on gas</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>803cc L-twin engine</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>81 horsepower</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Lightweight trellis frame</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Brembo brakes</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Fully adjustable suspension</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Aggressive styling with Ducati's signature design</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Comfortable yet sporty riding position</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Recent safety, oil change, new rear tire, new battery.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Removable windshield</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Heated Grips</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Cruise Control</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 5 , 5 , 5 )>Local</span></p>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-807-700-9757

VIN ZDM1YAANXAB015645

