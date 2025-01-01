$18,995+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Fully Loaded, Powerful & Ready to Work or Play! Clean Title/ Fresh Safety
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
4x4
Remote start system
Alloy wheels
Fog lights
Running boards
Hard tonneau cover
Trailer tow package
Heated Power Leather seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium Bose audio system
Crew cab spacious rear seating
Bluetooth connectivity
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Universal home remote
Rear parking sensors
Fresh safety and service
Local Trade
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features




Cracknell Auto & Detail
1-204-573-8558