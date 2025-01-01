Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Fully Loaded, Powerful & Ready to Work or Play! Clean Title/ Fresh Safety</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></p><ul><li><p>4x4 </p></li><li><p>Remote start system</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Fog lights</p></li><li><p>Running boards</p></li><li><p>Hard tonneau cover </p></li><li><p>Trailer tow package </p></li><li><p>Heated Power Leather seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Premium Bose audio system</p></li><li><p>Crew cab spacious rear seating</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity</p></li><li><p>Auto-dimming rearview mirror</p></li><li><p>Universal home remote</p></li><li><p>Rear parking sensors</p></li><li><p><strong>Fresh safety and service</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Local Trade</strong></p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p>Dealer #5742</p>

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

219,896 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12411504

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

  1. 12411504
  2. 12411504
  3. 12411504
  4. 12411504
  5. 12411504
  6. 12411504
  7. 12411504
  8. 12411504
  9. 12411504
  10. 12411504
  11. 12411504
  12. 12411504
  13. 12411504
  14. 12411504
  15. 12411504
  16. 12411504
  17. 12411504
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTRKWE37AG241509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,896 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Fully Loaded, Powerful & Ready to Work or Play! Clean Title/ Fresh Safety

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

  • 4x4

  • Remote start system

  • Alloy wheels

  • Fog lights

  • Running boards

  • Hard tonneau cover

  • Trailer tow package

  • Heated Power Leather seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Premium Bose audio system

  • Crew cab spacious rear seating

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

  • Universal home remote

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Fresh safety and service

  • Local Trade

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA2 4DR HB AUTO GX for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Mazda MAZDA2 4DR HB AUTO GX 219,986 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX Auto for sale in Carberry, MB
2018 Kia Soul EX Auto 169,986 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT for sale in Carberry, MB
2014 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT 89,986 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

1-204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

1-204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2010 GMC Sierra 1500