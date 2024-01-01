$12,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr LTZ
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24116
- Mileage 199,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ - Immaculate Condition - Clean Title - Safetied
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Immaculate condition, well-maintained
Clean title, no accidents
Remote Starter
Local
Tow Package
Fully loaded LTZ model
Heated Memory Leather Seats
Power-adjustable front seats
Premium Bose sound system
Dual-pane sunroof
Touchscreen display
Rearview camera and parking sensors
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert
Power liftgate
Third-row seating with ample legroom
Tri-zone automatic climate control
Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports
Alloy wheels
Recent full-service maintenance
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
