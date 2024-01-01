Menu
<p>2011 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ - Immaculate Condition - Clean Title - Safetied</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Immaculate condition, well-maintained</p></li><li><p>Clean title, no accidents</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li><li><p>Tow Package </p></li><li><p>Fully loaded LTZ model</p></li><li><p>Heated Memory Leather Seats</p></li><li><p>Power-adjustable front seats </p></li><li><p>Premium Bose sound system</p></li><li><p>Dual-pane sunroof</p></li><li><p>Touchscreen display</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera and parking sensors</p></li><li><p>Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert</p></li><li><p>Power liftgate</p></li><li><p>Third-row seating with ample legroom</p></li><li><p>Tri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels </p></li><li><p>Recent full-service maintenance</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available </p>

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

199,869 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LTZ

2011 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LTZ

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,869KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVLED3BJ335362

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24116
  • Mileage 199,869 KM

2011 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ - Immaculate Condition - Clean Title - Safetied

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Immaculate condition, well-maintained

  • Clean title, no accidents

  • Remote Starter

  • Local

  • Tow Package

  • Fully loaded LTZ model

  • Heated Memory Leather Seats

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Premium Bose sound system

  • Dual-pane sunroof

  • Touchscreen display

  • Rearview camera and parking sensors

  • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert

  • Power liftgate

  • Third-row seating with ample legroom

  • Tri-zone automatic climate control

  • Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports

  • Alloy wheels

  • Recent full-service maintenance

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2011 Chevrolet Traverse