$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25048A
- Mileage 159,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Escape XLT V6 Leather Clean & Affordable!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
3.0L V6 engine smooth power and reliable performance
Automatic transmission
All-wheel drive great for year-round driving
Black leather interior clean and comfortable
Power drivers seat
Heated front seats
Sunroof
Keyless entry
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Alloy wheels
Roof rails
Local trade-in, well cared for
No major accidents
Safety certified and ready to go!
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
