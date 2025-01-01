Menu
<p><strong>2011 Ford Escape XLT V6 Leather Clean & Affordable!</strong></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>3.0L V6 engine smooth power and reliable performance</p></li><li><p>Automatic transmission</p></li><li><p>All-wheel drive great for year-round driving</p></li><li><p>Black leather interior clean and comfortable</p></li><li><p>Power drivers seat</p></li><li><p>Heated front seats</p></li><li><p>Sunroof</p></li><li><p>Keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Cruise control</p></li><li><p>Air conditioning</p></li><li><p>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li><p>Alloy wheels</p></li><li><p>Roof rails</p></li><li><p>Local trade-in, well cared for</p></li><li><p>No major accidents</p></li><li><p>Safety certified and ready to go!</p></li></ul><p>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2011 Ford Escape

159,896 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

12650499

2011 Ford Escape

FWD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0DG2BKC00650

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25048A
  • Mileage 159,896 KM

2011 Ford Escape XLT V6 Leather Clean & Affordable!

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 3.0L V6 engine smooth power and reliable performance

  • Automatic transmission

  • All-wheel drive great for year-round driving

  • Black leather interior clean and comfortable

  • Power drivers seat

  • Heated front seats

  • Sunroof

  • Keyless entry

  • Cruise control

  • Air conditioning

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Local trade-in, well cared for

  • No major accidents

  • Safety certified and ready to go!

Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Interior

Keyless Entry

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-XXXX

1-204-573-8558

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2011 Ford Escape