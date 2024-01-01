Menu
<div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport - Adventure-Ready 2-Door Beast with upgraded stereo and bluetooth audio/calling!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Unleash the spirit of adventure with the 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport. This iconic 2-door SUV is built for off-road excitement and rugged versatility, providing the ultimate driving experience.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Features:</div><ul><li>Trail-Rated Toughness:</li><li>Jeep's legendary off-road capabilities with four-wheel drive for conquering any terrain.</li><li>Convertible Freedom:</li><li>Removable soft top for an open-air driving experience, connecting you with the great outdoors.</li><li>Durable Interior:</li><li>Easy-to-clean interior with water-resistant materials, perfect for off-road adventures.</li><li>Front seats with adjustable lumbar support for comfort during long journeys.</li><li>Off-Road Ready:</li><li>Rugged suspension and ground clearance for tackling trails and rough terrain.</li><li>Tow hooks, skid plates, and off-road tires for enhanced capability.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.</li><li>Adventure-Ready: Equipped for off-road excursions and the thrill of outdoor exploration.</li><li>Classic Jeep Styling: Recognizable design with the unmistakable Wrangler look.</li></ul><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Own the 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport and embrace the call of adventure. Whether on city streets or off the beaten path, this 2-door Wrangler is ready for the journey.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2011 Jeep Wrangler

207,986 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

207,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4AA2D1XBL570566

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 207,986 KM

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Alloy Wheels

Automatic
4×4

