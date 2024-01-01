$14,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
207,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4AA2D1XBL570566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 207,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport - Adventure-Ready 2-Door Beast with upgraded stereo and bluetooth audio/calling!
Unleash the spirit of adventure with the 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport. This iconic 2-door SUV is built for off-road excitement and rugged versatility, providing the ultimate driving experience.
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Features:
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
