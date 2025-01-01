Menu
<p>2011 Toyota Venza V6 AWD - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title</p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Leather Seats</p></li><li><p>Panoramic Sunroof</p></li><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>20-inch Alloy Wheels</p></li></ul><p></p><p>Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll Free Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Vehicle Description

