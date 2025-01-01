$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,905 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Toyota Venza V6 AWD - Safetied and Serviced - Clean Title
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Leather Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Liftgate
20-inch Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll Free Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Cracknell Auto & Detail
