2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Stow 'n Go Seating - Safety and Serviced - Clean Title - $217 Bi-Weekly

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Stow 'n Go Seating: Easily fold down the second and third-row seats for maximum cargo space.

Sliding Doors: Convenient for loading and unloading.

Climate Control: Keeps all passengers comfortable.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Hands-free calling and audio streaming.

Local

Alloy Wheels: Stylish and durable.

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

$10,995 + tax & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Actions
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan