$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
2012 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
176,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAFU4A20C5622561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24045
- Mileage 176,064 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Kia Forte EX - Stylish and Reliable Sedan!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect blend of style, reliability, and affordability with the 2012 Kia Forte EX. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Kia Forte EX.
Own the stylish and reliable 2012 Kia Forte EX and enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Forte is the perfect sedan for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect blend of style, reliability, and affordability with the 2012 Kia Forte EX. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Kia Forte EX.
- Stylish Design:
- Sleek exterior styling with modern lines and chrome accents.
- Available alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.
- Reliable Performance:
- Efficient engine for economical driving.
- Smooth handling and responsive steering for a comfortable ride.
- Fuel Efficiency:
- Achieves impressive fuel economy for long-distance travel.
- Perfect for saving on fuel costs without sacrificing performance.
- Convenience Features:
- Kia infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for seamless connectivity.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Affordable Sedan: Offers great value for budget-conscious buyers.
- Reliable Performance: Built to last with Kia's reputation for durability.
Own the stylish and reliable 2012 Kia Forte EX and enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Forte is the perfect sedan for your needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn Auto Premier 199,869 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 179,670 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 156,207 KM $8,600 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2012 Kia Forte