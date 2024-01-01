Menu
<div><em style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>2012 Kia Forte EX - Stylish and Reliable Sedan!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Discover the perfect blend of style, reliability, and affordability with the 2012 Kia Forte EX. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Kia Forte EX.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Stylish Design:</li><li>Sleek exterior styling with modern lines and chrome accents.</li><li>Available alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.</li><li>Reliable Performance:</li><li>Efficient engine for economical driving.</li><li>Smooth handling and responsive steering for a comfortable ride.</li><li>Fuel Efficiency:</li><li>Achieves impressive fuel economy for long-distance travel.</li><li>Perfect for saving on fuel costs without sacrificing performance.</li><li>Convenience Features:</li><li>Kia infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports for seamless connectivity.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li><li>Affordable Sedan: Offers great value for budget-conscious buyers.</li><li>Reliable Performance: Built to last with Kia's reputation for durability.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 13 , 13 , 13 )>Own the stylish and reliable 2012 Kia Forte EX and enjoy a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Forte is the perfect sedan for your needs.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2012 Kia Forte

176,064 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFU4A20C5622561

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24045
  • Mileage 176,064 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

