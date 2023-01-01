2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky - Sporty and Fuel-Efficient!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>﻿</em><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. This compact sedan offers a sporty design, advanced features, and the renowned SkyActiv technology for an exceptional driving experience.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Sporty Design:</li><li>Mazda's signature KODO design philosophy with a sleek and aerodynamic profile.</li><li>Efficient Performance:</li><li>SkyActiv technology for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising performance.</li><li>Responsive handling and a smooth ride for city and highway driving.</li><li>Comfortable Interior:</li><li>Well-designed cabin with quality materials.</li><li>Comfortable seating for both the driver and passengers.</li><li>Infotainment and Connectivity:</li><li>Mazda Connect infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.</li><li>Fuel-Efficient: Ideal for daily commuting with impressive miles per gallon.</li><li>Reliable Performance: Mazda's reputation for reliability and driving dynamics.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Don't miss the chance to own the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. Experience the joy of driving a sporty and fuel-efficient sedan. Contact us to schedule a test drive today!</span></div><div><br /></div><div>﻿Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

186,840 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 10784841
  2. 10784841
  3. 10784841
  4. 10784841
  5. 10784841
  6. 10784841
  7. 10784841
  8. 10784841
  9. 10784841
  10. 10784841
  11. 10784841
  12. 10784841
  13. 10784841
  14. 10784841
  15. 10784841
  16. 10784841
  17. 10784841
  18. 10784841
  19. 10784841
  20. 10784841
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1V73C1540310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C23021
  • Mileage 186,840 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky - Sporty and Fuel-Efficient!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. This compact sedan offers a sporty design, advanced features, and the renowned SkyActiv technology for an exceptional driving experience.
  • Sporty Design:
  • Mazda's signature KODO design philosophy with a sleek and aerodynamic profile.
  • Efficient Performance:
  • SkyActiv technology for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising performance.
  • Responsive handling and a smooth ride for city and highway driving.
  • Comfortable Interior:
  • Well-designed cabin with quality materials.
  • Comfortable seating for both the driver and passengers.
  • Infotainment and Connectivity:
  • Mazda Connect infotainment system with touchscreen display.
  • Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
  • Fuel-Efficient: Ideal for daily commuting with impressive miles per gallon.
  • Reliable Performance: Mazda's reputation for reliability and driving dynamics.

Don't miss the chance to own the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. Experience the joy of driving a sporty and fuel-efficient sedan. Contact us to schedule a test drive today!
﻿Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT S for sale in Carberry, MB
2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT S 199,869 KM $14,700 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 116,738 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL for sale in Carberry, MB
2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL 139,896 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3