$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS-SKY
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
186,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1V73C1540310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C23021
- Mileage 186,840 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky - Sporty and Fuel-Efficient!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. This compact sedan offers a sporty design, advanced features, and the renowned SkyActiv technology for an exceptional driving experience.
Don't miss the chance to own the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. Experience the joy of driving a sporty and fuel-efficient sedan. Contact us to schedule a test drive today!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Discover the perfect blend of style and efficiency with the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. This compact sedan offers a sporty design, advanced features, and the renowned SkyActiv technology for an exceptional driving experience.
- Sporty Design:
- Mazda's signature KODO design philosophy with a sleek and aerodynamic profile.
- Efficient Performance:
- SkyActiv technology for enhanced fuel efficiency without compromising performance.
- Responsive handling and a smooth ride for city and highway driving.
- Comfortable Interior:
- Well-designed cabin with quality materials.
- Comfortable seating for both the driver and passengers.
- Infotainment and Connectivity:
- Mazda Connect infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition. Full-service history available for inspection.
- Fuel-Efficient: Ideal for daily commuting with impressive miles per gallon.
- Reliable Performance: Mazda's reputation for reliability and driving dynamics.
Don't miss the chance to own the 2012 Mazda 3 GS Sky. Experience the joy of driving a sporty and fuel-efficient sedan. Contact us to schedule a test drive today!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2016 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn CVT S 199,869 KM $14,700 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T 116,738 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr Auto GL 139,896 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2012 Mazda MAZDA3