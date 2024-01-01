Menu
Dealer #5742

199,287 KM

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

199,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLNEK5D6163059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT: Style, Comfort, and Performance Combined. Heated Leather seats, remote starter, back up camera and power tailgate!
﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition
Experience the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance with our 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT. This versatile SUV offers a spacious and comfortable interior, advanced features, and impressive fuel efficiency, making it the ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its premium leather-trimmed seats and sleek design, the Equinox 2LT is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights.
  • Efficient Performance:
  • Responsive and fuel-efficient engine for daily commuting and weekend getaways
  • Smooth and comfortable ride quality for long-distance journeys
  • Sleek Design:
  • Modern and aerodynamic exterior design with sleek lines and sculpted curves
  • Chrome accents and stylish alloy wheels for a sophisticated look
  • Comfort and Convenience:
  • Premium leather-trimmed seats with ample legroom and storage space
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort for driver and passengers
  • Advanced Technology:
  • Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rearview camera and parking sensors for enhanced safety and convenience
Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance of the Equinox 2LT firsthand. Act fast, as this SUV won't last long on our lot!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

