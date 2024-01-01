$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
199,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLNEK5D6163059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,287 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT: Style, Comfort, and Performance Combined. Heated Leather seats, remote starter, back up camera and power tailgate!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition
Experience the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance with our 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT. This versatile SUV offers a spacious and comfortable interior, advanced features, and impressive fuel efficiency, making it the ideal choice for families and adventurers alike. With its premium leather-trimmed seats and sleek design, the Equinox 2LT is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped 2013 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance of the Equinox 2LT firsthand. Act fast, as this SUV won't last long on our lot!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2013 Chevrolet Equinox