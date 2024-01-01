$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
2013 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
194,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4PDCCGXDT624619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24040
- Mileage 194,149 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Journey SXT - Spacious and Versatile 7-Seater SUV with DVD!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Experience the perfect blend of space, versatility, and comfort with the 2013 Dodge Journey SXT. This family-friendly SUV offers seating for seven passengers, ample cargo space, and a range of convenient features to make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your family's adventures with the Dodge Journey SXT.
Own the spacious and versatile 2013 Dodge Journey SXT and embark on family adventures with confidence. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Journey is the perfect SUV for your family's needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Experience the perfect blend of space, versatility, and comfort with the 2013 Dodge Journey SXT. This family-friendly SUV offers seating for seven passengers, ample cargo space, and a range of convenient features to make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your family's adventures with the Dodge Journey SXT.
- Spacious Interior:
- Seven-passenger seating with flexible seating configurations.
- Fold-flat seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.
- Versatile Design:
- Roof rails for additional cargo-carrying capacity.
- Available all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in various road conditions.
- Convenient Amenities:
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort.
- Entertainment system with rear-seat DVD player for passenger enjoyment.
- Safety and Security:
- Comprehensive suite of safety features for peace of mind.
- Rearview camera for added convenience while parking.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Family-Friendly: Perfect for family outings and road trips.
- Ample Space: Generous cargo and passenger space for all your needs.
Own the spacious and versatile 2013 Dodge Journey SXT and embark on family adventures with confidence. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Journey is the perfect SUV for your family's needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2013 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 194,149 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 184,230 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN AUTO LT 199,531 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2013 Dodge Journey