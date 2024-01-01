Menu
2013 Dodge Journey SXT - Spacious and Versatile 7-Seater SUV with DVD!

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Experience the perfect blend of space, versatility, and comfort with the 2013 Dodge Journey SXT. This family-friendly SUV offers seating for seven passengers, ample cargo space, and a range of convenient features to make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your family's adventures with the Dodge Journey SXT.

Spacious Interior:
Seven-passenger seating with flexible seating configurations.
Fold-flat seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.
Versatile Design:
Roof rails for additional cargo-carrying capacity.
Available all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in various road conditions.
Convenient Amenities:
Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort.
Entertainment system with rear-seat DVD player for passenger enjoyment.
Safety and Security:
Comprehensive suite of safety features for peace of mind.
Rearview camera for added convenience while parking.

Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
Family-Friendly: Perfect for family outings and road trips.
Ample Space: Generous cargo and passenger space for all your needs.

Own the spacious and versatile 2013 Dodge Journey SXT and embark on family adventures with confidence. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Journey is the perfect SUV for your family's needs.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

2013 Dodge Journey

194,149 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCGXDT624619

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24040
  • Mileage 194,149 KM

2013 Dodge Journey SXT - Spacious and Versatile 7-Seater SUV with DVD!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Experience the perfect blend of space, versatility, and comfort with the 2013 Dodge Journey SXT. This family-friendly SUV offers seating for seven passengers, ample cargo space, and a range of convenient features to make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your family's adventures with the Dodge Journey SXT.
  • Spacious Interior:
  • Seven-passenger seating with flexible seating configurations.
  • Fold-flat seats for increased cargo capacity when needed.
  • Versatile Design:
  • Roof rails for additional cargo-carrying capacity.
  • Available all-wheel drive for enhanced traction in various road conditions.
  • Convenient Amenities:
  • Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort.
  • Entertainment system with rear-seat DVD player for passenger enjoyment.
  • Safety and Security:
  • Comprehensive suite of safety features for peace of mind.
  • Rearview camera for added convenience while parking.

  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Family-Friendly: Perfect for family outings and road trips.
  • Ample Space: Generous cargo and passenger space for all your needs.

Own the spacious and versatile 2013 Dodge Journey SXT and embark on family adventures with confidence. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Journey is the perfect SUV for your family's needs.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Power Options

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Alloy Wheels

Automatic
FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2013 Dodge Journey