Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.0L Turbo - Turbocharged Performance with Style and a 2nd set of winter tires and rims!</em></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Experience the perfect combination of power and style with the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE equipped with a potent 2.0L Turbo engine. This SUV not only delivers exhilarating performance but also boasts a sleek design and a host of features that make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your driving experience with the Santa Fe SE.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Turbocharged Performance:</li><li>2.0L Turbocharged engine for dynamic acceleration.</li><li>Smooth-shifting transmission for a responsive drive.</li><li>Sleek Exterior Design:</li><li>Modern and aerodynamic design for a stylish appearance.</li><li>Alloy wheels that complement the SUV's overall look.</li><li>Comfortable Interior:</li><li>Spacious cabin with comfortable seating for all passengers.</li><li>Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.</li><li>Modern Technology:</li><li>Infotainment system with touchscreen display.</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity and premium audio system.</li></ul><div>Extras:</div><ul><li>Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.</li><li>Turbocharged Power: 2.0L Turbo engine for added performance.</li><li>Comfort and Style: SE trim with modern amenities.</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Own the powerful and stylish 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.0L Turbo. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the features that make this SUV a standout choice for those seeking a perfect blend of performance and style.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

213,119 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 10896372
  2. 10896372
  3. 10896372
  4. 10896372
  5. 10896372
  6. 10896372
  7. 10896372
  8. 10896372
  9. 10896372
  10. 10896372
  11. 10896372
  12. 10896372
  13. 10896372
  14. 10896372
  15. 10896372
  16. 10896372
  17. 10896372
  18. 10896372
  19. 10896372
  20. 10896372
  21. 10896372
  22. 10896372
  23. 10896372
  24. 10896372
  25. 10896372
  26. 10896372
  27. 10896372
  28. 10896372
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA6DG019207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24026
  • Mileage 213,119 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.0L Turbo - Turbocharged Performance with Style and a 2nd set of winter tires and rims!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

Experience the perfect combination of power and style with the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE equipped with a potent 2.0L Turbo engine. This SUV not only delivers exhilarating performance but also boasts a sleek design and a host of features that make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your driving experience with the Santa Fe SE.
  • Turbocharged Performance:
  • 2.0L Turbocharged engine for dynamic acceleration.
  • Smooth-shifting transmission for a responsive drive.
  • Sleek Exterior Design:
  • Modern and aerodynamic design for a stylish appearance.
  • Alloy wheels that complement the SUV's overall look.
  • Comfortable Interior:
  • Spacious cabin with comfortable seating for all passengers.
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat for personalized comfort.
  • Modern Technology:
  • Infotainment system with touchscreen display.
  • Bluetooth connectivity and premium audio system.
Extras:
  • Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
  • Turbocharged Power: 2.0L Turbo engine for added performance.
  • Comfort and Style: SE trim with modern amenities.

Own the powerful and stylish 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.0L Turbo. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the features that make this SUV a standout choice for those seeking a perfect blend of performance and style.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE for sale in Carberry, MB
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE 213,119 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Carberry, MB
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 257,020 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Highlander for sale in Carberry, MB
2012 Toyota Highlander 299,869 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe