$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
213,119KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA6DG019207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24026
- Mileage 213,119 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.0L Turbo - Turbocharged Performance with Style and a 2nd set of winter tires and rims!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Experience the perfect combination of power and style with the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE equipped with a potent 2.0L Turbo engine. This SUV not only delivers exhilarating performance but also boasts a sleek design and a host of features that make every journey enjoyable. Elevate your driving experience with the Santa Fe SE.
Own the powerful and stylish 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 2.0L Turbo. Contact us to schedule a test drive and explore the features that make this SUV a standout choice for those seeking a perfect blend of performance and style.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe