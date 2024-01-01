Menu
<p>2014 Buick Enclave Premium AWD - Clean Title/ Safetied/ Serviced - $199 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Heated Leather and ventilated front seats</p></li><li><p>DVD Player</p></li><li><p>Dual-panel power sunroof</p></li><li><p>Bose premium audio system</p></li><li><p>Navigation system with 6.5-inch touchscreen display</p></li><li><p>Rearview camera with parking assist</p></li><li><p>Power liftgate for added convenienceri-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li><p>Memory settings for drivers seat, mirrors, and steering column</p></li><li><p>Second-row captains chairs and 60/40 split-folding third-row seats</p></li><li><p>Ample cargo space with easy-to-use flat-folding seats</p></li><li><p>Remote start and keyless entry</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li><li><p>Freshly Serviced</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKD3EJ130935

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24193
  • Mileage 209,896 KM

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

2014 Buick Enclave