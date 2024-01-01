$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Premium
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24193
- Mileage 209,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Buick Enclave Premium AWD - Clean Title/ Safetied/ Serviced - $199 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Heated Leather and ventilated front seats
DVD Player
Dual-panel power sunroof
Bose premium audio system
Navigation system with 6.5-inch touchscreen display
Rearview camera with parking assist
Power liftgate for added convenienceri-zone automatic climate control
Memory settings for drivers seat, mirrors, and steering column
Second-row captains chairs and 60/40 split-folding third-row seats
Ample cargo space with easy-to-use flat-folding seats
Remote start and keyless entry
Local
Freshly Serviced
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Cracknell Auto & Detail
1-204-573-8558