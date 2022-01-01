2014 Buick LaCrosse

+ taxes & licensing
525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
3.6L V6 Direct Injection E85 304HP 6-speed Automatic transmission 18" Aluminum Wheels w/tire pressure monitors Ultra Sonic Rear Parking Assist Rear back up Camera Remote keyless entry and Remote Start Leather heated seats 8-way Power Driver Seat Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control 8" Color Touch Screen Radio with AM/FM/SiriusXM, CD player USB Port and Audio Streaming Fresh Saftey
