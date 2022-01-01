Menu
2014 Buick LaCrosse

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ramsey Motors

1-877-454-6887

4dr Sdn Leather FWD w/1SL

Location

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114755
  • Stock #: C2100X
  • VIN: 1G4GB5G38EF239804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2100X
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6 Direct Injection E85 304HP 6-speed Automatic transmission 18" Aluminum Wheels w/tire pressure monitors Ultra Sonic Rear Parking Assist Rear back up Camera Remote keyless entry and Remote Start Leather heated seats 8-way Power Driver Seat Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control 8" Color Touch Screen Radio with AM/FM/SiriusXM, CD player USB Port and Audio Streaming Fresh Saftey

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

525 1st Ave, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

