2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT - Reliable and Fuel-Efficient Sedan with remote starter!

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Discover the perfect blend of reliability and efficiency with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze LT.


Reliable Performance:
Efficient engine for economical driving.
Smooth handling and responsive steering for a comfortable ride.
Modern Design:
Sleek exterior styling with aerodynamic lines.
Stylish alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.
Fuel Efficiency:
Achieves impressive fuel economy for long-distance travel.
Perfect for saving on fuel costs without sacrificing performance.
Convenience Features:
Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
Extras:
Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
Fuel-Efficient: Ideal for saving on fuel costs during daily commutes.
Reliable Sedan: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.
Own the reliable and fuel-efficient 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT and enjoy a comfortable and economical driving experience. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover why the Cruze is the perfect sedan for your needs.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

VIN 1G1PC5SB6E7307097

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze