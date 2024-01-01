$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
179,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB6E7307097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24043
- Mileage 179,670 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT - Reliable and Fuel-Efficient Sedan with remote starter!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and efficiency with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze LT.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and efficiency with the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT. This well-maintained sedan offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or long journeys. Elevate your driving experience with the Chevrolet Cruze LT.
- Reliable Performance:
- Efficient engine for economical driving.
- Smooth handling and responsive steering for a comfortable ride.
- Modern Design:
- Sleek exterior styling with aerodynamic lines.
- Stylish alloy wheels that enhance the sedan's appearance.
- Fuel Efficiency:
- Achieves impressive fuel economy for long-distance travel.
- Perfect for saving on fuel costs without sacrificing performance.
- Convenience Features:
- Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration for seamless connectivity.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Fuel-Efficient: Ideal for saving on fuel costs during daily commutes.
- Reliable Sedan: Built to last with Chevrolet's reputation for durability.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2014 Chevrolet Cruze