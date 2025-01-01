Menu
<p>2014 Chevrolet Trax AWD - Clean Title/Safetied - $132 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>16" Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry and Push Button Start</p></li><li><p>Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Chevrolet MyLink 7" Touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li><p>USB Ports</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Heated Side Mirrors</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2014 Chevrolet Trax

199,896 KM

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

12766403

2014 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4DR LT W/2LT

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNCJREB4EL226326

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25122
  • Mileage 199,896 KM

2014 Chevrolet Trax AWD - Clean Title/Safetied - $132 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 16" Aluminum Wheels

  • Remote Start

  • Rearview Camera

  • Keyless Entry and Push Button Start

  • Power Driver Seat

  • Chevrolet MyLink 7" Touchscreen

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot

  • USB Ports

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

  • Roof Rails

  • Heated Side Mirrors

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2014 Chevrolet Trax