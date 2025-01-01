$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
2014 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25122
- Mileage 199,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Trax AWD - Clean Title/Safetied - $132 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
16" Aluminum Wheels
Remote Start
Rearview Camera
Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
Power Driver Seat
Chevrolet MyLink 7" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Bluetooth Connectivity
OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
USB Ports
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Roof Rails
Heated Side Mirrors
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Cracknell Auto & Detail
+ taxes & licensing>
