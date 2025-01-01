$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Escape SE - Stylish and Efficient SUV
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Remote Starter
SYNC Infotainment System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Power Windows and Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Auxiliary Input
Alloy Wheels
Stability Control
Traction Control
Regularly Serviced
Recent Oil Change
Clean Title
Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
