$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box Lariat
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box Lariat
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford F-150 Lariat - Clean Title/ Safetied - $199 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Heated Leather Seats
Dual-Zone Climate Control
6.5ft Box
Remote Starter
Tonneau Cover
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Premium Sound System
SYNC Voice-Activated System
Double sunroof
Trailer Tow Package
Bed Liner
Regular servicing, local vehicle
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-204-573-8558