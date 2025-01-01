Menu
<p>2014 Ford F-150 Lariat - Clean Title/ Safetied - $199 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><ul><li><p>Heated Leather Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>6.5ft Box</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Tonneau Cover</p></li><li><p>Power-Adjustable Pedals</p></li><li><p>Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p>SYNC Voice-Activated System</p></li><li><p>Double sunroof</p></li><li><p>Trailer Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Bed Liner</p></li><li><p>Regular servicing, local vehicle</p><p></p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2014 Ford F-150

219,986 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box Lariat

12559550

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box Lariat

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET3EFB71055

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 219,986 KM

2014 Ford F-150 Lariat - Clean Title/ Safetied - $199 Bi-Weekly + Tax

  • Heated Leather Seats

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • 6.5ft Box

  • Remote Starter

  • Tonneau Cover

  • Power-Adjustable Pedals

  • Premium Sound System

  • SYNC Voice-Activated System

  • Double sunroof

  • Trailer Tow Package

  • Bed Liner

  • Regular servicing, local vehicle

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

