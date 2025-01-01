Menu
<p>2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Clean Title/Safetied - $195 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition</span></p><ul><li><p>Leather Seats (Heated and Ventilated Front Seats)</p></li><li><p>8-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation</p></li><li><p>BOSE Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration</p></li><li><p>Power Adjustable Pedals & Memory Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Wireless Charging Pad</p></li><li><p>Power Sliding Rear Window</p></li><li><p>Tow Package</p></li><li><p>Freshly Serviced</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5905</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

209,986 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC9EG202303

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,986 KM

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Clean Title/Safetied - $195 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition

  • Leather Seats (Heated and Ventilated Front Seats)

  • 8-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation

  • BOSE Premium Sound System

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration

  • Power Adjustable Pedals & Memory Seats

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • Wireless Charging Pad

  • Power Sliding Rear Window

  • Tow Package

  • Freshly Serviced

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5905

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Keyless Entry

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2014 GMC Sierra 1500