$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,986 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Clean Title/Safetied - $195 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition
Leather Seats (Heated and Ventilated Front Seats)
8-Inch Touchscreen with Navigation
BOSE Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
Power Adjustable Pedals & Memory Seats
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Wireless Charging Pad
Power Sliding Rear Window
Tow Package
Freshly Serviced
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5905
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
1-204-573-8558