$12,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Sport
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Sport
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
182,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAS5EW237123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,363 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Cherokee - Clean history
Clean title, safetied and serviced.
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
This 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport is a reliable and versatile SUV, equipped with 4-wheel drive and a powerful V6 engine. With a well-maintained interior and recent maintenance, it's ready for your next adventure. The Deep Cherry Red exterior adds a touch of style to this capable vehicle. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a dependable and capable SUV at a great price!
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
- Engine: 3.2L V6
- Transmission: Automatic
- Drive Type: 4WD
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows and Locks
- AM/FM/CD Player
- 17-inch Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Roof Rails
- Regularly Serviced
- Non-Smoker
- Accident-Free
- Well-maintained Interior and Exterior
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Jeep Cherokee