<div>2014 Jeep Cherokee - Clean history</div><div><br /></div><div>Clean title, safetied and serviced.</div><div><br /></div><div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )> </em><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Engine: 3.2L V6</li><li>Transmission: Automatic</li><li>Drive Type: 4WD</li><li>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li>Keyless Entry</li><li>Cruise Control</li><li>Air Conditioning</li><li>Power Windows and Locks</li><li>AM/FM/CD Player</li><li>17-inch Alloy Wheels</li><li>Fog Lights</li><li>Roof Rails</li><li>Regularly Serviced</li><li>Non-Smoker</li><li>Accident-Free</li><li>Well-maintained Interior and Exterior</li></ul><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>This 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport is a reliable and versatile SUV, equipped with 4-wheel drive and a powerful V6 engine. With a well-maintained interior and recent maintenance, it's ready for your next adventure. The Deep Cherry Red exterior adds a touch of style to this capable vehicle. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a dependable and capable SUV at a great price!</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div>

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Vehicle Description

