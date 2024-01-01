$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
2014 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
282,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BURHE1EC011717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C23026
- Mileage 282,012 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Corolla LE - Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Practical!
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Discover the perfect balance of reliability and fuel efficiency with the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. This well-maintained sedan is a testament to Toyota's commitment to quality, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.
Own the reliable and fuel-efficient 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. Contact us to schedule a test drive and experience the dependability and practicality that make this sedan a standout choice.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!
Discover the perfect balance of reliability and fuel efficiency with the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. This well-maintained sedan is a testament to Toyota's commitment to quality, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.
- Efficient Design:
- Sleek exterior with a timeless and aerodynamic profile.
- Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective commuting.
- Comfortable Interior:
- Spacious cabin with comfortable seating.
- Modern features for convenience and entertainment.
- Safety Features:
- Toyota's reputation for safety and reliability.
- Advanced safety features for added peace of mind.
- Well-Maintained:
- Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Practical Commuter: Ideal for daily driving with great fuel efficiency.
- Dependable: Toyota's renowned reliability.
- Well-Kept: In excellent condition and ready for a new owner.
Own the reliable and fuel-efficient 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. Contact us to schedule a test drive and experience the dependability and practicality that make this sedan a standout choice.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2011 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport 207,986 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4dr Luxury Collection 198,236 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic 219,970 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2014 Toyota Corolla