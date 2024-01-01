Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla LE - Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Practical!

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

Discover the perfect balance of reliability and fuel efficiency with the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. This well-maintained sedan is a testament to Toyota's commitment to quality, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.

Efficient Design:
Sleek exterior with a timeless and aerodynamic profile.
Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective commuting.
Comfortable Interior:
Spacious cabin with comfortable seating.
Modern features for convenience and entertainment.
Safety Features:
Toyota's reputation for safety and reliability.
Advanced safety features for added peace of mind.
Well-Maintained:
Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.

Extras:
Practical Commuter: Ideal for daily driving with great fuel efficiency.
Dependable: Toyota's renowned reliability.
Well-Kept: In excellent condition and ready for a new owner.

Own the reliable and fuel-efficient 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. Contact us to schedule a test drive and experience the dependability and practicality that make this sedan a standout choice.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

2014 Toyota Corolla

282,012 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

2014 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

282,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1EC011717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C23026
  • Mileage 282,012 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Corolla LE - Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Practical!

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell!

Discover the perfect balance of reliability and fuel efficiency with the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. This well-maintained sedan is a testament to Toyota's commitment to quality, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.
  • Efficient Design:
  • Sleek exterior with a timeless and aerodynamic profile.
  • Fuel-efficient engine for cost-effective commuting.
  • Comfortable Interior:
  • Spacious cabin with comfortable seating.
  • Modern features for convenience and entertainment.
  • Safety Features:
  • Toyota's reputation for safety and reliability.
  • Advanced safety features for added peace of mind.
  • Well-Maintained:
  • Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
Extras:
  • Practical Commuter: Ideal for daily driving with great fuel efficiency.
  • Dependable: Toyota's renowned reliability.
  • Well-Kept: In excellent condition and ready for a new owner.

Own the reliable and fuel-efficient 2014 Toyota Corolla LE. Contact us to schedule a test drive and experience the dependability and practicality that make this sedan a standout choice.

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

2014 Toyota Corolla