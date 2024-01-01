$13,700+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr XLE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-807-700-9757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24106
- Mileage 289,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $171 Bi-Weekly
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Infotainment: 6.1-inch touchscreen display with Entune Audio, Bluetooth, and backup camera
- Remote Starter
- Safety: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, stability control, traction control
- Comfort: Dual-zone automatic climate control, sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Convenience: Keyless entry, power liftgate, heated side mirrors, roof rails
- Cargo Space: 38.4 cubic feet behind the second row, up to 73.4 cubic feet with rear seats folded
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-807-700-9757
Dealer #5742
**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
