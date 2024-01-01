Menu
<p>2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $171 Bi-Weekly</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><p><br /></p><ul><li><strong>Infotainment:</strong> 6.1-inch touchscreen display with Entune Audio, Bluetooth, and backup camera</li><li>Remote Starter</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, stability control, traction control</li><li><strong>Comfort:</strong> Dual-zone automatic climate control, sunroof</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li><strong>Convenience:</strong> Keyless entry, power liftgate, heated side mirrors, roof rails</li><li><strong>Cargo Space:</strong> 38.4 cubic feet behind the second row, up to 73.4 cubic feet with rear seats folded</li></ul><p><br /></p><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p><br /></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-807-700-9757</p><p><br /></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p><br /></p><p>**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**</p><p><br /></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p><p><br /></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-807-700-9757

