2014 Toyota Sienna
5dr XLE 7-Pass FWD
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 259,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE - Clean Title/Safetied/ Winter Wheels - $193 Bi-Weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
3.5L V6 Engine (266 HP)
Remote Starter
Power Tailgate
Alloy Wheels and winter tires
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
7-Passenger Seating with Captains Chairs in the Second Row
Heated Leather Upholstery
Power Sliding Side Doors
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Backup Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display with Navigation
JBL Premium Sound System
Local
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car
Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available
Vehicle Features
