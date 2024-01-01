Menu
<p>2014 Toyota Sienna XLE - Clean Title/Safetied/ Winter Wheels - $193 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>3.5L V6 Engine (266 HP)</p></li><li><p>Remote Starter</p></li><li><p>Power Tailgate</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels and winter tires</p></li><li><p>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>7-Passenger Seating with Captains Chairs in the Second Row</p></li><li><p>Heated Leather Upholstery</p></li><li><p>Power Sliding Side Doors</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Touchscreen Display with Navigation</p></li><li><p>JBL Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p>Local</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Call/Text 204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p></p><p><strong>Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car</strong></p><p></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2014 Toyota Sienna

259,896 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna

5dr XLE 7-Pass FWD

2014 Toyota Sienna

5dr XLE 7-Pass FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
259,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDYK3DC5ES512411

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 259,896 KM

2014 Toyota Sienna XLE - Clean Title/Safetied/ Winter Wheels - $193 Bi-Weekly + Tax

Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • 3.5L V6 Engine (266 HP)

  • Remote Starter

  • Power Tailgate

  • Alloy Wheels and winter tires

  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • 7-Passenger Seating with Captains Chairs in the Second Row

  • Heated Leather Upholstery

  • Power Sliding Side Doors

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Backup Camera

  • Bluetooth Connectivity

  • Touchscreen Display with Navigation

  • JBL Premium Sound System

  • Local

Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car

Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-XXXX

1-204-573-8558

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

1-204-573-8558

2014 Toyota Sienna