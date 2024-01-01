Menu
<div>2015 Buick Verano Leather Group - No Accidents</div><div><br /></div><div><em style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>﻿</em><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>For sale is a meticulously maintained 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in excellent condition. This sedan is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, and it comes with the added assurance of a clean vehicle history with no accidents.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Features:</div><ul><li>Leather Upholstery</li><li>Heated Front Seats</li><li>Remote Starter</li><li>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li>Power-adjustable Driver Seat</li><li>Rearview Camera</li><li>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li>Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li>Alloy Wheels</li><li>Keyless Entry and Ignition</li><li>Premium Audio System</li><li>Satellite Radio</li><li>Cruise Control</li><li>Traction Control</li><li>ABS Brakes</li></ul><div><br /></div><div>Regularly serviced and well-maintained. The car has recently undergone a comprehensive inspection and is ready for its next owner.</div><div><br /></div><div>Additional Information:</div><div>This Buick Verano comes from a smoke-free environment. It has a sleek exterior and a luxurious interior that ensures a comfortable driving experience. With a clean history, this sedan is a reliable and stylish choice for anyone in the market for a quality vehicle.</div><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div>

221,023 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4PS5SK2F4153691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C23019A
  • Mileage 221,023 KM

Vehicle Description

