$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
4dr Sdn Leather Group
2015 Buick Verano
4dr Sdn Leather Group
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
221,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G4PS5SK2F4153691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C23019A
- Mileage 221,023 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Buick Verano Leather Group - No Accidents
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
For sale is a meticulously maintained 2015 Buick Verano Leather Group in excellent condition. This sedan is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, and it comes with the added assurance of a clean vehicle history with no accidents.
Features:
Regularly serviced and well-maintained. The car has recently undergone a comprehensive inspection and is ready for its next owner.
Additional Information:This Buick Verano comes from a smoke-free environment. It has a sleek exterior and a luxurious interior that ensures a comfortable driving experience. With a clean history, this sedan is a reliable and stylish choice for anyone in the market for a quality vehicle.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
2015 Buick Verano