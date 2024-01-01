Menu
<p>2015 Chevrolet Cruze - Clean Title - Winter Wheels included - Safetied - $159 Bi-weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><p>Air Conditioning</p></li><li><p>Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Chevrolet MyLink Touchscreen Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Connectivity</p></li><li><p>USB and Aux Inputs</p></li><li><p>Satellite Radio</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Traction Control System</p></li><li><p>10 Airbags including Driver and Front Passenger Knee Airbags</p></li><li><p>Electronic Stability Control</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry</p></li><li><p>Remote Start</p></li><li><p>Power Windows and Locks</p></li><li><p>Fold-down Rear Seats</p></li></ul><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558</p><p></p><p>Dealer #5742</p>

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SBXF7292797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24128A
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Cracknell Auto & Detail

