$10,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
1-204-573-8558
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C24128A
- Mileage 159,896 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Cruze - Clean Title - Winter Wheels included - Safetied - $159 Bi-weekly + Tax
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Chevrolet MyLink Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth Connectivity
USB and Aux Inputs
Satellite Radio
Rearview Camera
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Traction Control System
10 Airbags including Driver and Front Passenger Knee Airbags
Electronic Stability Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Start
Power Windows and Locks
Fold-down Rear Seats
Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Toll-free call/text 1-204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
Cracknell Auto & Detail
Call Dealer
1-204-573-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-204-573-8558