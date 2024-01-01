Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - Spacious and Reliable SUV</div><div><br /></div><div><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div><ul><li>Keyless Entry</li><li>Remote Start</li><li>Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System</li><li>Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Cruise Control</li><li>Power Windows and Door Locks</li><li>Air Conditioning</li><li>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System</li><li>Auxiliary Input</li><li>Alloy Wheels</li></ul><div>Safety Features:</div><ul><li>Dual Front Airbags</li><li>Side-Impact Airbags</li><li>Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)</li><li>Stability Control</li><li>Traction Control</li></ul><div>Maintenance:</div><ul><li>Regularly Serviced</li><li>Recent Oil Change</li><li><span style=color:rgb( 55 , 65 , 81 )>Clean Title</span></li></ul><div><br /></div><div>Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></div><div><br /></div><div>Call/Text 204-573-8558</div><div><br /></div><div>Dealer #5742</div><div><br /></div><div><br /></div>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

217,459 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

  1. 10949690
  2. 10949690
  3. 10949690
  4. 10949690
  5. 10949690
  6. 10949690
  7. 10949690
  8. 10949690
  9. 10949690
  10. 10949690
  11. 10949690
  12. 10949690
  13. 10949690
  14. 10949690
  15. 10949690
  16. 10949690
  17. 10949690
  18. 10949690
  19. 10949690
  20. 10949690
  21. 10949690
  22. 10949690
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
217,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK8F6378699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C23036
  • Mileage 217,459 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - Spacious and Reliable SUV
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Start
  • Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
  • Backup Camera
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Windows and Door Locks
  • Air Conditioning
  • AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
  • Auxiliary Input
  • Alloy Wheels
Safety Features:
  • Dual Front Airbags
  • Side-Impact Airbags
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Stability Control
  • Traction Control
Maintenance:
  • Regularly Serviced
  • Recent Oil Change
  • Clean Title

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Carberry, MB
2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 217,459 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Carberry, MB
2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 174,950 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV for sale in Carberry, MB
2017 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV 226,871 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Cracknell Auto & Detail

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

Call Dealer

204-573-XXXX

(click to show)

204-573-8558

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cracknell Auto & Detail

204-573-8558

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox