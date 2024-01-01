$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT


Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558


217,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK8F6378699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C23036
- Mileage 217,459 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD - Spacious and Reliable SUV
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.


Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Keyless Entry
- Remote Start
- Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- Power Windows and Door Locks
- Air Conditioning
- AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
- Auxiliary Input
- Alloy Wheels
- Dual Front Airbags
- Side-Impact Airbags
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Regularly Serviced
- Recent Oil Change
- Clean Title



Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic












