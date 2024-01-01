Menu
<p>2015 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT with heated leather AWD - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $150 Bi-Weekly + Tax</p><p><span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.</span></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: </li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats</strong>: </li><li><strong>Remote Start</strong></li><li><strong>Power Liftgate</strong>: </li><li><strong>Pioneer Premium Audio System</strong>: </li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong>: </li><li><strong>Backup Camera</strong>: </li><li><strong>Touchscreen Display</strong>: </li><li><strong>Local</strong></li></ul><p><br /></p><p>Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /<span style=color:rgb( 15 , 15 , 15 )>delivery available.</span></p><p><br /></p><p>Toll-free call/text 1-807-700-9757</p><p><br /></p><p>Dealer #5742</p><p><br /></p><p>**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**</p><p><br /></p><p>Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available</p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

229,869 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

1-204-573-8558

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,869KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNFLGEKXFZ114913

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C24091
  • Mileage 229,869 KM

2015 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT with heated leather AWD - Safetied & Serviced - Clean Title - $150 Bi-Weekly + Tax

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

  • All-Wheel Drive:
  • Heated Leather Seats:
  • Remote Start
  • Power Liftgate:
  • Pioneer Premium Audio System:
  • Bluetooth Connectivity:
  • Backup Camera:
  • Touchscreen Display:
  • Local


Financing Available/ Warranty Available /Trades Welcome /delivery available.


Toll-free call/text 1-807-700-9757


Dealer #5742


**Vehicle available for dealer trading, perfect subprime car**


Treaty cards accepted - 7 Day insurances available

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

