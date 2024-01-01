$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
204-573-8558
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
184,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9GX2FUA54647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Escape SE - Stylish and Efficient SUV
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.
- Keyless Entry
- SYNC Infotainment System
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
- Backup Camera
- Cruise Control
- Power Windows and Door Locks
- Air Conditioning
- AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
- Auxiliary Input
- Alloy Wheels
- Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Regularly Serviced
- Recent Oil Change
- Clean Title
Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.
Call/Text 204-573-8558
Dealer #5742
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cracknell Auto & Detail
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 184,230 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN AUTO LT 199,531 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT 217,459 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Email Cracknell Auto & Detail
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cracknell Auto & Detail
215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0
Call Dealer
204-573-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cracknell Auto & Detail
204-573-8558
2015 Ford Escape