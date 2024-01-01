Menu
2015 Ford Escape SE - Stylish and Efficient SUV

﻿Located in Carberry, but capable of bringing to Brandon. Priced to Sell! Carfax Available, excellent condition.

Keyless Entry
SYNC Infotainment System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Power Windows and Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Auxiliary Input
Alloy Wheels
Stability Control
Traction Control

Maintenance:
Regularly Serviced
Recent Oil Change
Clean Title

Financing Available/ Trades Welcome /delivery available.

Call/Text 204-573-8558

Dealer #5742

Location

Cracknell Auto & Detail

215 4th Avenue, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0

204-573-8558

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

